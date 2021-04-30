Civil Servants Arrested For Banditry In Zamfara

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

Some civil servants have been arrested for banditry in Zamfara.

State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara in a statement said the civil servants were among 35 suspects apprehended in Gusau, the state capital.

“It was surprising to note that, all the 35 suspects were arrested in Gusau, the state capital and some of them civil servants,” the statement said.

“The State Government therefore expressed delight over the arrest of the 35 bandits terrorising people within the Gusau metropolis.

“Government therefore seriously warn bandits to renounce the criminality and embrace the state government dialogue and peace initiative to become good citizens, stressing the government intention to take punitive measures against criminals, as a matter of urgency.

“The state government also strongly warn traditional rulers to keep vigil eyes to landlords who give out their houses to people with suspicious character within their domains, as government will soon start to arrest any landlord found giving out his or her property on rent to bandits, kidnappers, informants and dealers of weapons for the bandits.

“Government will not hesitate to demolish any house given out on rent to criminals.”

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

