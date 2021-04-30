Group Vows To Resist Police Attempt To Shut Down HEDA, Intimidate Anti-Corruption Chair

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

A human rights group, Global Witness, has vowed to resist any attempt by the Nigerian security agents to stifle and muzzle the anti-corruption activist and Chairman, HEDA Resource Center, Suraju Olanrewaju, with false claims.

The group also called on other anti-corruption crusaders and organisations in Nigeria and around the world, to stand together in solidarity with the activist.

Suraju Olanrewaju

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to journalists in Abuja, the group called on the police to investigate, whether or not the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Bello Adoke, and his representatives attempted to orchestrate a malicious prosecution of Suraju and HEDA.

The statement noted that the false allegations about forgery contained in the petition written by Adoke's lawyer, Kanu Agabi, to the Nigeria Police Force was an attempt to intimidate and silence him and his organisation.   

The statement reads, “The document referred to in the complaint only came into the public domain in late 2020, as part of the disclosures provided to a London court by JP Morgan.  

“The bank is being sued in London by the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) (Case number: CL 2017-000730), for its involvement in the OPL 245 deal. The FRN subsequently included the document as part of its “Re-Re-Amended Particulars of Claim.

“In its claim, the FRN stated that Adoke had sent an email from a Yahoo.com email account, [email protected], to Bayo Osolake, an employee of JP Morgan. Copies of the 'OPL 245 Resolution Agreements' were attached to the email. At the date the email was sent – 21st June 2011 - the Resolution Agreements, were highly confidential and would not come into the public domain for approximately another 5 months.

“Thus, whoever sent the email in question must have had privileged access to these documents which were confidential to those involved in the deal, not to mention access to the Yahoo email account used to send the email.”   

The Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit had two weeks ago detained the Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, for alleged sharing of media report on $1 billion Malabu oil deal involving the former AGF and Minister of Justice, Adoke.

