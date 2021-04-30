I See Evil Ahead For Nigeria, Prophet Iginla Says

The clergy warned that coming events revealed to him by God are scary, adding that he saw a dark cloud pregnant with an evil baby.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

The General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla has encouraged all well-meaning Nigerians to pray that the events of 1966 do not repeat themselves in May, June and July 2021.

Iginla released a prophetic video on Wednesday morning where he also wept for Nigeria.

“Oh Nigeria, our land of Glory, I weep for you because you are already injured and bleeding.

“Who can stop this bleeding and flow of blood? I can’t tell you what I see. May history not repeat itself.

“Mark all I have said in parables. My spirit boils. For the past six months, God has been revealing to me some things that are hard for me to say. We need to pray for Nigeria.

“What is coming ahead in the next three months is not good, that’s May, June, and July. I can’t talk more than this. We need to pray for Nigeria.

“You see the military, police, DSS (Department of State Services) and all security operatives have a lot of work to do because of what is coming ahead. We really need to pray for Nigeria.

“I appeal to those in authority to be cautious and sensitive because the cloud is dark and it is pregnant.

“And the baby that is about to come from this pregnancy is an evil baby. I will repeat myself, the cloud is dark and very pregnant with an evil child.”

According to some political analysts, Nigeria is currently going through its worst state of insecurity since the civil war of 1966.

There are daily reports of killings, kidnappings and attacks on private and government establishments by Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, herdsmen and unknown gunmen operating freely in different parts of the country.

Recently, more Nigerians appear to be calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors have also decried the incidents of killing in their areas. 

