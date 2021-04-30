Nigerian Army Changes Boko Haram War Codename From Lafiya Dole To Operation Hadin Kai

It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

The Nigerian Army announced on Friday that the anti-Boko Haram insurgency war in the North-East would no longer be Operation Lafiya Dole but Operation Kadin Kai.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, approved the renaming of the operation in a release obtained by SaharaReporters, saying this would bring better efficiency.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Muhammed Yerima, noted that the army was resolute in its push to crush the Boko Haram in the North-East region.

Yerima said, “The Chief of Army Staff has approved the renaming of the ongoing Counterinsurgency Operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“Also affected by the re-designation are the Army Super Camps which now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations. All these changes are with immediate effect.

“The renaming is in line with the COAS Vision of having 'a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment'. It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.

“He further assured that the NA under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of jointness in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.”

Despite the assurances of the military, the Boko Haram in recent weeks have continued to sack various communities and army operational bases in Borno and Yobe states, leading to massive loss of lives and ammunition in the theatre of operation.

There have been heavy attacks in Damasak, Dikwa, Mainok in Borno as well as in Geidam and Buni Gari towns in Yobe State, with the military seeming helpless in the face of the growing effrontery by the Boko Haram fighters who are also being aided by the deadlier faction of the Islamic State West African Province.

