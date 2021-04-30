Police Rescue Pastor, Four Children, Others In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it rescued seven kidnapped victims, including a pastor and his four children.

Spokesperson for the Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying Pastor Ozigi Hassan of the Mercy Place Ministry Church and his family were abducted by bandits at their home in Kudenda, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Jalige, one Yusuf Sirajo and one Kabiru Yahaya were also rescued around Buruku and Birnin Gwari Highway in Chikun.

The police spokesman said the pastor and his family were being moved to the forest when operatives of the command rescued them following a distressed call

“The Command received a report from DPO Kakuri that some suspected bandits in their large number gained access into the residence of one Pastor Ozigi Hassan, abducted him, his wife and their four children and were heading to the forest.

“Our officers immediately went to the area, and engaged them in a gun duel which forced the bandits to take to their heels with bullet wounds.

“Meanwhile, the pastor and his four children were successfully rescued safely but unfortunately the bandits whisked away the wife, one Mrs Fulaki Ozigi into the forest.

“Also, one Yusuf Sirajo and Kabiru Yahaya were safely rescued and subsequently reunited with their families,” he said.

He also disclosed that operatives of the command recovered 137 cows rustled from bandits following a complaint to the Divisional Police Officer of the Afaka area. 

SaharaReporters, New York

