Stop Sending Hate Messages And Imagine Baba Ijesha Licking 14-year-old Girl, Rubbing Her Private Parts—Comedian To Critics

Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess Comedian, has again narrated how Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was caught sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl in her care.

Baba Ijesha, according to the police, had been assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

Announcing his arrest in a statement last week, Lagos police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi alleged that the actor had been sexually assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, who is 14 years old, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.”

Princess during an Instagram live on her page on Thursday night said Baba Ijesha licked her daughter’s ears, pressed her breasts and rubbed her private parts for 30 minutes.

She said it is hearbreaking that some people are still questioning the case of sexual molestation and supporting the actor just to gain popularity.

The comedian added that no mother should be made to watch her child suffer molestation.



She also stated that she has been receiving a lot of insults since the case started and asked people to put themselves in her shoes.

“Please, I’m begging you, some people are sending me hate messages and different things. Please, leave me out of this, put your child in the picture, put your younger sister in the picture. Imagine Ijesha licking her from head to toe for 30 minutes, imagine Ijesha touching her breast, pressing her, pressing her private parts for close to 30 minutes. Please stop spreading news that you don’t know,” she said.