US Embassy To Speed Up Processing Of Visa Appointments For Nigerian Students

The United States Mission in Nigeria has said it will prioritise visa applications from students and speed up the process for Nigerians looking to resume in September.

The Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, US offices in Lagos and Abuja on Friday said in a statement that the Mission will help student visa applicants to get their applications treated on time.

She said, “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the US Mission in Nigeria.

“We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible. If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this Fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.”

According to her, all student visa appointments must be booked through the US Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/.

She, however, warned against the use of touts, adding that agents or third parties often seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services.

She said such people may not always provide the correct information, which can harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for the visa.

“Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions. To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out EducationUSA Advising Centers at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA.state.gov,” she added.