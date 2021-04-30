We Will Impeach President Buhari If Insecurity Worsens After Security Summit Next Month— Plateau Lawmaker

A lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos says the National Assembly will begin the process to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if security worsens in May.

The lawmaker said the House has inaugurated a 40-member committee to look holistically at security challenges in the country.

Dachung Bagos

He, however, said the impeachment of the President will be the last resort of the National Assembly, which is to come if the Executive fails to implement the resolutions of the security summit that will come up from the House committee next month.

Bagos said this during a Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday.

"It's just like a blank cheque that the National Assembly has given to the Presidency and the Executive that look, what do you have, bring it to the table. We are ready to approve as long as you will solve the issue of insecurity.

"There is no member that has not been affected directly or indirectly as a result of the insecurity. I can't come to my constituency because of killing here and there. You have a lot of members like that.

"If nothing is done by the Executive after this last resort then we call for the impeachment of the President. We have the power to impeach the President if he can no longer secure the lives and property of Nigerians," Bagos said.