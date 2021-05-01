Bandits Kill Scores In Midnight Attack In Kaduna, Women Protest, Shut Down Abuja Road

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which occurred last night, left several other persons seriously injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2021

Armed bandits have reportedly killed at least ten persons in the Gonin Gora suburb in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which occurred last night, left several other persons seriously injured.

Illustration

Elderly women,  devastated by the brutal attacks and killings in the area, have staged a peaceful protest, barricading the Kaduna - Abuja road.

Abuja junction, under the bridge, is currently shut down entirely due to the ongoing protest causing hardship to road users.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Four Days After Returning To Forest, Bandits' Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Shot Dead By Rival Gang
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Busted: Soldiers Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Kwara Forest, Arrest Two, Recover 100 Dollar Bills
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Insecurity Massively Complex, Beyond Military Approach— UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity 'Why Do You Have Intelligence On IPOB, Not On Boko Haram?' —Pro-Biafra Group Asks Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB Reacts To Miyetti Allah’s Threats, Says It Will Be Blood For Blood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Abducted Nigerian Schoolgirl Reunites With Family 20 Years After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Father Mbaka Asked Buhari For Contracts As Compensation But Was Rebuffed— Presidency
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Days After Returning To Forest, Bandits' Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Shot Dead By Rival Gang
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military ECOWAS Court Awards N90million In Damages To Nigerian Air Force Woman Tortured, Dismissed After Superior Officer Raped Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In London, Killer "Walks Away Calmly"
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Fighters From Nigeria Were Killed, Captured By Chadian Troops
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Busted: Soldiers Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Kwara Forest, Arrest Two, Recover 100 Dollar Bills
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Kwara Pastor Beat Pregnant Wife To Coma Three Months After Wedding
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Insecurity Massively Complex, Beyond Military Approach— UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I See Evil Ahead For Nigeria, Prophet Iginla Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Impeachment Long Overdue— APC, PDP Senators React To Father Mbaka’s Call
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad