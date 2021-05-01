Bandits Kill Scores In Midnight Attack In Kaduna, Women Protest, Shut Down Abuja Road

Armed bandits have reportedly killed at least ten persons in the Gonin Gora suburb in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which occurred last night, left several other persons seriously injured.

Illustration

Elderly women, devastated by the brutal attacks and killings in the area, have staged a peaceful protest, barricading the Kaduna - Abuja road.

Abuja junction, under the bridge, is currently shut down entirely due to the ongoing protest causing hardship to road users.