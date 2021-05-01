How Boko Haram Fighters From Nigeria Were Killed, Captured By Chadian Troops

The source explained that the terrorists had crossed via Borno into Chad on Thursday to attack but were repelled by the Chadian troops.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2021

The Chadian troops killed over 22 Boko Haram fighters who crossed from Nigeria into Chad, a source in the Nigerian Army said.

The source explained that the terrorists had crossed via Borno into Chad on Thursday to attack but were repelled by the Chadian troops.

File photo used to illustrate story. Audu Marte/AFP

He told SaharaReporters that scores of the terrorists were killed, but only about 22 of them were captured in a video sent.

“Boko Haram terrorists crossed from Nigeria border into Chad yesterday evening for an attack, but the Chadian troops killed scores of them. The visible bodies are 22, but tens of bodies were laid in the outskirts of the village," the source said.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Boko Haram fighters, backed by the deadlier Islamic State West Africa terrorists, appear to be gaining more stronghold from across the Lake Chad region into Nigeria, especially after the death of Chad President Idriss Deby.

Just one week after Deby died from gunshot injuries from rebel forces, the Boko Haram insurgents have invaded at least five towns in Borno and Yobe states, attempting to capture more military bases and establish a caliphate. 

The invasions have led to the massive destruction of highly-priced and sophisticated military equipment, as well as the killing of more than 50 soldiers and civilians.

On April 20, Deby died, according to an army spokesman, from injuries sustained on the frontlines.

The Boko Haram insurgents might now have a larger stronghold to launch more violent attacks on military troops and bases, according to a report by the SB Morgen Intelligence.

The SB Intel report released on Tuesday had added that the Nigerian military had a lot more work to do in the Multi-National Joint Task Force monitoring the Lake Chad region, which despite consisting of four countries, has Nigeria and Chad as the only active combatants.

“Chadian forces were primarily restricted within the country’s borders, with the bulk of the fighting in Lake Chad done by the Nigerian military. For Nigeria, Déby’s death is not good news as the battle-hardened Chadian Army has been the only effective check on Boko Haram. While his son, Mahamat Déby Itno, is the de-facto head of the military council, there is no clear successor to Mr Déby as he was effectively the state.

“The 37-year old Mahamat Déby has been a military brat all his life and has limited administrative or political experience. An almost certain succession battle would mean that the insurgents will have no worries about their flanks and can attack the Nigerian Army at will,” the intel report had stated.

On April 23, three days after Deby’s death, Boko Haram attacked the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Two days later, Boko Haram invaded Mainok town in Borno State, killing at least 30 soldiers after invading a Nigerian Army base.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. On Monday, the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents attacked Gwoza and Wulgo towns ‪in Borno State.

The four towns are close to the Lake Chad region near Chad’s border, fuelling fears that the increasing attacks and invasions are partly fallouts of the security crisis in Chad.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military ECOWAS Court Awards N90million In Damages To Nigerian Air Force Woman Tortured, Dismissed After Superior Officer Raped Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Busted: Soldiers Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Kwara Forest, Arrest Two, Recover 100 Dollar Bills
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Changes Boko Haram War Codename From Lafiya Dole To Operation Hadin Kai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Within Three Months, Gunmen Kill 323, Kidnap 949 In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Father Mbaka Asked Buhari For Contracts As Compensation But Was Rebuffed— Presidency
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Days After Returning To Forest, Bandits' Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Shot Dead By Rival Gang
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military ECOWAS Court Awards N90million In Damages To Nigerian Air Force Woman Tortured, Dismissed After Superior Officer Raped Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In London, Killer "Walks Away Calmly"
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Scores In Midnight Attack In Kaduna, Women Protest, Shut Down Abuja Road
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Busted: Soldiers Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Kwara Forest, Arrest Two, Recover 100 Dollar Bills
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Kwara Pastor Beat Pregnant Wife To Coma Three Months After Wedding
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Insecurity Massively Complex, Beyond Military Approach— UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I See Evil Ahead For Nigeria, Prophet Iginla Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Impeachment Long Overdue— APC, PDP Senators React To Father Mbaka’s Call
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad