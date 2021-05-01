Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom

Kabir was kidnapped from the Badarawa suburb of Kaduna North local government area.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2021

Muhammad Kabir, a boy kidnapped from his parent's home in a suburb in Kaduna, has been found dead seven days after he was abducted despite the N5 million ransom paid for his release.

His body, under the browned-out portion in this photo, was found in a drainage, days after a search and a N5m ransom Daily Trust

His body was found in drainage in Kano after a weeklong search and returned to Kaduna to be buried on Saturday.

It was gathered that an alarm was raised by Kabir's parents, a search for him was done for days before a call came in from the kidnappers demanding N50m, and then later reduced the amount to N35m before finally agreeing to N5m.

A brother to the deceased, Abdulrahman Kabir Magayaki, said Kabir was taken away from their house to Zaria and from there to Kano State where his body was retrieved after the ransom was paid.

"One of the suspects that took the boy away was our neighbour while the ex-military personnel was also a resident in the community. They took him to Zaria, from there to Kano, where his body was retrieved inside drainage after they collected 5 million naira ransom," he said.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim must have been killed after he recognised the faces of his abductors since they are all living in the area.

Sources in the area told DailyTrust they believe a neighbour connived with another resident ex-military personnel to kidnap the boy.

Three people have been picked up by the police, including the said neighbour, connected with the kidnap and murder of Kabir.

The Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident.

According to him, three suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime, including the neighbour.

He said they all confessed to the crime but said he could not comment on the military background of one of the suspects until after the investigation is concluded.

