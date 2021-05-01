Two Nigerians, Chukwuebuka, Bashir Busted For Cloning ATM Cards In India

Two Nigerian nationals have been remanded in the custody of Pune police's cyber-crime cell on Friday in a case of cloning ATM cards.

The police arrested the two men after a man complained of having lost ₹1 lakh from his account without him conducting any transaction.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the police, the unauthorized transactions were done on three consecutive days at the same ATM in Kasarwadi, each between 6am and 8 am.

The two accused have been identified as Nnam Gabriel Chukwuebuka, who lives in Aundh, and was arrested on Thursday; while the other was identified as Bashir, alias Lucas William, alias Omoike Godson, who was staying in an Oyo facility in Rahatani, from where he was arrested on Friday.

The police set a trap at the ATM on Thursday at 5:30 am and arrested Chukwuebuka, Hindustantimes.com reports.

After his arrest, Godson was found to have been earlier arrested by Pune cyber-crime cell in another case of card cloning. He is out on bail in that case.

The police have recovered four ATM cards from Chukwuebuka while they recovered ten cards from Godson's residence. The police claim to have found a card reader, a software CD, and adhesive tapes in two colours along with the cards.

The two have been arrested in a case registered under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act at the cyber-police station.