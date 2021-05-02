BREAKING: One Officer Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station Again

A police officer has been allegedly killed following an attack by gunmen on another police station in Ebonyi state.

The gunmen attacked Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area on Saturday night, Vanguard reported.

While one police officer was said to have been killed, another sustained gunshot injuries.

A police source, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen attacked the station with dangerous arms.

“Yes some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalized following injuries sustained in the attack,” the source stated.

The injured policeman is receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The Nation learnt the policemen on duty repelled the gunmen who retreated after a gun battle.

Some of the gunmen also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

It was also gathered no further damage was done to the station.

Spokesperson for Ebonyi State police command, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comments as at the time of writing this report.

However, a top police source confirmed the attack.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said more men had been deployed to the station.