BREAKING: One Officer Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station Again

The gunmen attacked Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area on Saturday night.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2021

A police officer has been allegedly killed following an attack by gunmen on another police station in Ebonyi state.

 

The gunmen attacked Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area on Saturday night, Vanguard reported.

SaharaReporters Media

While one police officer was said to have been killed, another sustained gunshot injuries.

 

A police source, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen attacked the station with dangerous arms.

 

“Yes some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalized following injuries sustained in the attack,” the source stated.

 

The injured policeman is receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

 

The Nation learnt the policemen on duty repelled the gunmen who retreated after a gun battle.

 

Some of the gunmen also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

 

It was also gathered no further damage was done to the station.

 

Spokesperson for Ebonyi State police command, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comments as at the time of writing this report.

 

However, a top police source confirmed the attack.

 

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said more men had been deployed to the station.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Two Officers Feared Dead As Gunmen Raze Police Headquarters In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Days After Returning To Forest, Bandits' Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Shot Dead By Rival Gang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Two Of Four Kaduna Residents Kidnapped By Bandits Regain Freedom
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Slams Sheikh Gumi, Claims Cleric's Father Boasted A Christian Won't Be Nigerian President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In London, Killer "Walks Away Calmly"
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Bishop Kukah: Those Calling For Secession May Be Right But Staying Together Cheaper Than Breaking Away
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Insecurity : It’s Time To Occupy Aso Rock And Demand Dictator BUHARI’S Resignation By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad