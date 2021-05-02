How Community Mobilised, Rescued 12 Men, 3 Women From Kidnappers In Taraba

The youths of Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State have rescued 15 farmers from their abductors.

The farmers were kidnapped by gunmen on Saturday while working on a farm in the local government area.

According to a report in the Vanguard newspaper, the farmers which comprise 12 men and 3 women were on a group farming expedition when they were picked up by the gunmen.

It was learnt that they were lined and taken along a bush path to meet another set of gunmen.

However, a search and rescue team organised by the youth in the area led to the release of the abductees while two of the kidnappers were nabbed by the team drawn from Suntai, in Bali LGA, and Mararaba in Donga LGA.

Chief of Suntai Chiefdom said, HRH Umaru Haruna, “the farmers are residents in Suntai but they went for group farming expedition in the farm of one of their friend in Donga.

“While they were on the farm, the gunmen seized them and led them across the bush path to a location to meet another set of armed men where they wanted to divide those abducted.

“It was during this process that they fled with the three women and abandoned the 12 men when they saw that the search and rescue party were close to their location.

“The 12 were recovered and brought to the palace. The youths continued trailing the fleeing kidnappers who still had three women with them.

“Along the line, one nursing mother was abandoned while they held the remaining two women captive, of which one was pregnant.

“The youths recovered the nursing mother and nabbed two of the kidnappers who were brought to town.

“At this time, villages along that axis heard of what was going on and also mobilised to chase the kidnappers. The kidnappers eventually abandoned the remaining two women and fled.

“The two women were recovered and brought to the palace around 2 am this morning (Sunday).”

Corroborating what the monarch said, the Chairman of Donga Local Government Area, Nashuka Ipeyen said the 15 kidnapped farmers have been rescued.

He said, “Combined youths from Mararaba and Suntai chased the kidnappers and 13 were rescued yesterday (Saturday).

“The remaining two were rescued in the early hours of today (Sunday).”