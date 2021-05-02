Kaduna Ruling Party, APC Disqualifies 3 Local Government Chairmen Over Financial Mismanagement, Others

The local government chairmen were disqualified after the screening exercise conducted by the party for aspirants for the local government council elections slated for June 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2021

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has disqualified three serving local government chairmen seeking re-election in the forthcoming 2021 council polls.

The local government chairmen were disqualified after the screening exercise conducted by the party for aspirants for the local government council elections slated for June 2021. 

They were disqualified over alleged financial mismanagement and anti-party activities.

The state chapter of the APC had conducted a screening examination for all the aspirants and released the results of the screening.  

The examination held on April 22, was supervised by a 17-member panel, which included four professors, PhD holders and lawyers.

According to the information got by SaharaReporters, the aspirants were told to write essays on their lives, schools attended, work experiences, and places lived or visited within the state, Nigeria and abroad.

According the APC, the essence of the exercise was to screen out incompetent aspirants as well as those with questionable credentials and deficiencies that have the tendency of exposing the party to post-election litigation. 

However, results released by the APC showed that three current serving chairmen seeking re-election were disqualified.

Those affected include Aliyu Mahmood, the chairperson of Algon (Association of Local Governments of Nigeria) and Soba Local Government chairperson, and Abubakar Buba of Lere Local Government Area, who were disqualified for anti-party activities.

The Kaduna North LG chairman was also disqualified for alleged financial mismanagement.

The party’s state publicity secretary, Tanko Wusono, in April told journalists in Kaduna that the State Independent Electoral Commission, (KADSIECOM), had fixed June 5 for the polls.

“At the close of the sale of nomination forms on April 14, some 105 contestants have picked the forms to seek the party’s platform and stand election for the chairmanship position in the 23 LGs.

“Some 800 others had purchased the nomination forms for councillorship tickets of the party in the 255 wards in the state,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Slams Sheikh Gumi, Claims Cleric's Father Boasted A Christian Won't Be Nigerian President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Slams Sheikh Gumi, Claims Cleric's Father Boasted A Christian Won't Be Nigerian President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In London, Killer "Walks Away Calmly"
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad