Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave

A young graduate and job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, has been killed and buried in a shallow grave in Akwa Ibom State.

A friend of the missing lady, @UmohUduak1, confirmed this on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

Uduak, in various tweets on her handle, said her friend was raped before she was killed. She wrote, “They have finally killed me"; "Jesus Christ"; "They killed my friend and buried my friend”; “They raped and killed my friend.”

They raped and killed my friend ð­ðð — Happiness Activist (@UmohUduak1) May 2, 2021

She had earlier pleaded for help over the recovery of her missing friend who had gone job-hunting on the outskirts of Uyo.

A Twitter thread, “#FindHinyHumoren was created to this effect.”

Umoren, a fresh graduate of the University of Uyo had dropped a tweet on her handle on Tuesday seeking a job and had got many replies in that regard.

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

She was allegedly invited by a young man, Frank Ezekiel Akpan, suspected to have kidnapped her as calls to her telephone lines are not connecting.

@UmohUduak1 explained that her friend had gone for an interview at Airport Road, Uyo and while trying to call her friend, heard some screams which raised her suspicion.

In separate tweets, @UmohUduak explained, “Y'all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help. I'm currently in Lagos and I can't help than to put this out there. Earlier today, she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house.

“To cut everything short, she sent me a 1-second audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately I called her. I heard her screaming. Someone, please help her out.

“This was our last chat before she left for the interview. It was immediately I got this 1-second voice note from her that I called her and she has not been taking my calls. Y'all help me out.”

Many Nigerians had trended the hashtag and some volunteered to help in tracking the location, phone numbers and other details of the suspects.

The suspects in the case have been arrested by the police. The prime suspect, Ezekiel Frank Akpan was picked up. His father and some other accomplices had been arrested earlier.

Akpan, on Friday, had taken to his Facebook page to debunk the allegation without further proof of his innocence.

He also denied having met the young lady when picked up by the police but according to @UmohUduak_1, the prime suspect has confessed to have raped and killed Umoren.

Also, it was gathered that Akpan had taken Umoren to his house and a fight ensued between them. In the process, he used an object to hit her in the head, which resulted in her death.

He was alleged to have hurriedly buried her in a shallow grave and run to another area (Oron) to hide.

Following the pressure mounted by Nigerians on social media, he could no longer stay at Oron and ran to Uruan.

The chairman of Uruan Local Government Area was said to have met the suspect's cousin and requested that the suspect be brought to him.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the Chairman who handed him over to the police.

Nigerians on social media are lamenting the death of Umoren.

@Ebonyduchesss wrote: “The security agency has failed us again. Why wait for 24 hours in the name that the law says so. If she was the daughter of even the state government would they have waited for another minute? I'm so heartbroken rn. #FindHinnyHumoren #findHinyHumoren.”

Twitter user @SimTaciturn wrote, “Iniubong Umoren only wanted a job to cushion the biting economy but she was preyed upon; raped & killed. She left home with hope only to never return. Nigeria killed her and continues to fail her younger generation #findHinyHumoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren.”

@The_visionlady tweeted, “I can’t even imagine how scared she was. Her last words. Her tears. Her thoughts.Her pleas. All Ini wanted was just a job

Her only wrong was looking for a job

What did she get? Ini got raped. Ini was murmured. Ini was buried in a shallow grave. Dear Jesus!! #FindHinyHumoren.”

@CrownThirst said, “I hope this #findHinyHumoren case will cause Nigeria police force to look into the 48hrs wait time b's...

"Someone claimed they can't find their loved one, you say make dem wait for 48hrs...”

@gee_gee_teaser wrote, “IniobongAbasi May God Comfort your Family...

Please hunt your killers!

Hunt them! Hunt them.

In their dreams, in their sleep. Everywhere.

Let God avenge your death Adiaha Abasi. In your next life be a happier one. We love you Ini. God loved you best.

#findHinyHumoren.”