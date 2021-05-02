Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has said Nigeria might not survive the problem of insecurity for another six months.

Clarke, who was speaking on Channels Television's Programme, Sunday Politics, noted that the country was on the verge of collapse, stressing that the prevailing security situation now was worse than the situation during the Shehu Shagari-led government in 1982.

Robert Clarke (SAN)

He said, “The problem in Nigeria is that people who should know don't want to know and do not know. The security section is talking and talking and talking, what are they doing? The security situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, cannot guarantee Nigeria another six months.

“The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since 1999 constitution came in to be and this crop of politicians, young boys then, who were swimming in Sani Abacha's loot and trying to form as many political parties for him, got into money and came into politics, Nigeria has never been the same.

“Nigeria is worse than it was in 1982. 1982 when Shehu Shagari was the president of the country is a better Nigeria than today, 2021. What is the cause? The cause is the leadership we have.

“Now, I want to propose about security, I may be right or wrong. Now, there is no gainsaying that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse. I had, seven years ago, 70% interest in this government, today I don't have 10% in this government again.

“Something has to be done and these are my solutions: Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state (of emergency) that will make the 1999 constitution ungovernable. We want a state of emergency to be created in Nigeria today.

“How do we do it? Under the Nigerian constitution, the President, who is the commander-in-chief has all the power to delegate all his chief powers to the chief of defence staff. Let him now talk to the president of the Senate, let him now talk to the Speaker of the house and all the governors that a state of emergency is now going to be declared in Nigeria, which means all governors must go, all legislators must go.

“The military will now set up six geographical zones that we believe in our hearts, still exists but let's start on that. Allow military governance over those states. I can assure you, the day Nigeria is released to six states, and there is a state of emergency, 80% of the money being spent on governance will be returned to the treasury. Then, we can sit and rejig Nigeria, let all the states control their internal resources."