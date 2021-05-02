Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke

Clarke noted that the country was on the verge of collapse, stressing that the prevailing security situation now was worse than the situation during the Shehu Shagari-led government in 1982.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2021

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has said Nigeria might not survive the problem of insecurity for another six months.

Clarke, who was speaking on Channels Television's Programme, Sunday Politics, noted that the country was on the verge of collapse, stressing that the prevailing security situation now was worse than the situation during the Shehu Shagari-led government in 1982.

Robert Clarke (SAN)
He said, “The problem in Nigeria is that people who should know don't want to know and do not know. The security section is talking and talking and talking, what are they doing? The security situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, cannot guarantee Nigeria another six months.

“The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since 1999 constitution came in to be and this crop of politicians, young boys then, who were swimming in Sani Abacha's loot and trying to form as many political parties for him, got into money and came into politics, Nigeria has never been the same.

“Nigeria is worse than it was in 1982. 1982 when Shehu Shagari was the president of the country is a better Nigeria than today, 2021. What is the cause? The cause is the leadership we have.

“Now, I want to propose about security, I may be right or wrong. Now, there is no gainsaying that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse. I had, seven years ago, 70% interest in this government, today I don't have 10% in this government again.

“Something has to be done and these are my solutions: Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state (of emergency) that will make the 1999 constitution ungovernable. We want a state of emergency to be created in Nigeria today.

“How do we do it? Under the Nigerian constitution, the President, who is the commander-in-chief has all the power to delegate all his chief powers to the chief of defence staff. Let him now talk to the president of the Senate, let him now talk to the Speaker of the house and all the governors that a state of emergency is now going to be declared in Nigeria, which means all governors must go, all legislators must go.

“The military will now set up six geographical zones that we believe in our hearts, still exists but let's start on that. Allow military governance over those states. I can assure you, the day Nigeria is released to six states, and there is a state of emergency, 80% of the money being spent on governance will be returned to the treasury. Then, we can sit and rejig Nigeria, let all the states control their internal resources."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijesha: Lady Accuses Controversial Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Of Soliciting Sex In Exchange For Movie Role
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Late Humoren: Family Cries Out, Begs Police To Release Corpse Of Job Seeker Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Prosecute Alleged Child Molester, Baba ljesha And Guardians Of Minor Who Used Her As Bait —Actor, Fabiyi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad