Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The Nigerian government has said foreigners who recently visited Brazil, India and Turkey will be denied entry into Nigeria from Tuesday.

In a travel advisory issued on Saturday, the chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said the decision was as a result of a global surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mustapha, who is the secretary to the government of the federation, stated that Nigerians who visited those countries will undergo one-week mandatory quarantine at arrival, while the passenger will bear the cost.

The SGF added that the Nigerian government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 to 72 hours.

He said, “The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has over the last few weeks been monitoring with concern the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in several countries, with additional focus on countries with high incidence, fatality rate and widespread prevalence of variants of concern.

“This interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, after due consideration has therefore approved the implementation of the following measures: Reduction of the validity period of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96hrs to 72 hours. Henceforth PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.

“Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger.

“Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination. Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory. Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”

There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in some countries, with India reporting more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight.

The SGF urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels to countries with the increasing number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.