Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess

A CCTV footage has surfaced online on Sunday showing Baba Ijesha sexually assaulting a minor.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2021

Popular Comedian, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess has denied authorising the release of CCTV footage of Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka (Baba Ijesha) molesting a 14-year-old minor in her custody.

A CCTV footage has surfaced online on Sunday showing Baba Ijesha sexually assaulting a minor.

Ever since the report of Baba Ijesha’s alleged molestation came to public knowledge in April, there had been a clamour for the release of the CCTV evidence, as many defended the actor, stating that it could be a false allegation.

Nigerians increased the request for the footage after Princess hosted an Instagram live chat where she revealed she watched Baba Ijesha molest and lick her daughter non-stop for 30 minutes on the CCTV.

In the now-viral video, the 48-year-old Nollywood actor was seen sitting on a couch in the sitting room dressed in a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a hat.

He also caressed the minor’s legs and thighs in the video while the identity of the minor was concealed.

But reacting to the video, Princess through Ibilola Subair law firm, said: “Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any social media platforms showing Olanrewaju Omiyinka, (aka Baba Ijesha), molesting our client’s foster daughter. 

“Our client did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH MEDIA or any other person whatsoever.

“Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through PUNCH media.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Missing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Found Dead, Friend Says She Was Raped, Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Are Our Children, I’m Pained Each Time They Are Killed—Governor Umahi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Slams Sheikh Gumi, Claims Cleric's Father Boasted A Christian Won't Be Nigerian President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In London, Killer "Walks Away Calmly"
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Bishop Kukah: Those Calling For Secession May Be Right But Staying Together Cheaper Than Breaking Away
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad