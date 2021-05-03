BREAKING: Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

The couple wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii and Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on starting their family.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021


Tech billionaire, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates have announced divorce after 27 years of marriage.

In a joint statement Monday, the couple announced they've decided to end their marriage, saying, "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

They continue, "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives."

TMZ reports that Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987 after meeting at a New York trade show, and she'd go on to work in marketing for Microsoft and be appointed as General Manager of Information Products in the early '90s.

The couple wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii and Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on starting their family.

Bill and Melinda have 3 adult children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, and reside in their huge, earth-sheltered family mansion, dubbed Xanadu 2.0, overlooking Lake Washington in Medina, WA.

Along with being mega-rich, the duo is widely known for their philanthropic efforts ever since launching the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. It was estimated in 2014 that they had donated $28 billion to the foundation, a number that's only skyrocketed in recent years.

For instance, the Gates Foundation made a contribution of $250 million in late 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gates' net worth is estimated at more than $130 billion.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu, Other Buhari's Aides Laid Foundation For Recent Killings With Supportive Statements —CDHR
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kogi Government Finally Addresses Killing Of Its Commissioner, Abduction Of Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Obasanjo’s Backing Of Akinwunmi Adesina Over Tinubu Divides Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Bill And Melinda Gates Divorce After 27-Year Marriage
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu, Other Buhari's Aides Laid Foundation For Recent Killings With Supportive Statements —CDHR
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kogi Government Finally Addresses Killing Of Its Commissioner, Abduction Of Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Obasanjo’s Backing Of Akinwunmi Adesina Over Tinubu Divides Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerians Arrested, Humiliated In Ghana Are Inmates Wanted For Escaping During A Recent Jailbreak—Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegation Of Killing Igbo, Christian Soldiers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Faces 30-Year Jail Term In US Over Connection With Fraud Committed By Ex-Shomolu Council Boss
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad