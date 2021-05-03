Cakes Made With Marijuana Found In Plateau Eateries

Besides the cakes made with cannabis, called brownies, recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances were also seized.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided some eateries in Jos, Plateau State and recovered freshly baked cakes made with Cannabis Sativa.

In a statement on Monday, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said additional 48.726 kg of assorted psychotropic substances were recovered, NAN reports.

He added that some of the drug joints raided included KNL Lounge located along Lamingo Road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low-Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

According to him, besides the cakes made with cannabis, called brownies, recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances were also seized.

He said 14kg of Barcadin Codeine; Flunitrazapem, 355.5g; Tramadol, 370.1g; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam, 2.5kg and Pentazocine, 1.5kg, totalling 48.726kg were seized.

Babafemi quoted the Plateau Commander, Ibrahim Braji, as saying that five persons were arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

Babafemi said the Enugu state command of the agency at the weekend equally raided the Nsukka axis of the state.

He said a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23g of cocaine and 3.81g of methamphetamine.

Babafemi quoted the Enugu state Commander of NDLEA, Abdul Abdullahi, as saying that the Command remained committed to unravelling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger State Command of the Agency also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio.

Babafemi said he was arrested for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and Loud, concealed in textbooks, adding that he was apprehended in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

He quoted the state Commander of the Agency, Haruna Kwetishe, as saying that Abel used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.

He stated that Abel was arrested on Friday, adding that two other traffickers; Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba Road with 32kg of Cannabis Sativa.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa commended the Plateau, Enugu and Niger commands of the agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states.

Marwa charged them to remain resolute in the pursuit of the agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.

