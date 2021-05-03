EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Troubles For Adoke In $1billion Malabu Oil Fraud As Forged Email Address Is Linked To Accomplice

But the matter has taken a new dimension following an investigation of documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission by a company owned by Aliyu Abubakhar, who was charged alongside Adoke in Nigeria with offences related to the OPL 245 deal.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

More troubles await a former Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, who is standing trial over an alleged $1 billion Malabu oil deal as fresh evidence links a forged email address to Aliyu Abubakar – an accomplice and one of those standing trial.

Adoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had earlier claimed that the email provided to the Milan court by the UK authorities was forged.

Mohammed Bello Adoke

The email was sent to an employee of JP Morgan Chase, the bank that held the proceeds of the deal on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It was signed by Mohammed Bello Adoke.

But the matter has taken a new dimension following an investigation of documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission by a company owned by Aliyu Abubakhar, who was charged alongside Adoke in Nigeria with offences related to the OPL 245 deal. 

Investigation by SaharaReporters revealed that the said email address was used in the bank documents relating to a First Bank account for Novel Properties and Development Company Ltd, and also showed the email [email protected] being given as the contact email for Aliyu Abubakar. 

The bank documents form part of the Milan case file and are now public documents. 

Also filing registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission showed that [email protected] has been used as the email address for a firm, A Group Construction. 

The CAC filings included the company special resolution letter, September 26, 2011 and were titled, “Appointment of Company Secretary” which is on the company’s letter head paper with the email address for the company as [email protected] 

It was learnt that Novel Properties and Development Company Ltd also received money emanating from the OPL 245 deal to the tune of $30 million.

The Chairman of HEDA Resource, Lanre Suraju, had been invited and detained in April for questioning, following a complaint by Adoke to the Inspector-General of Police on the alleged forgery.

See Also Sahara Reporters IGP Team Detains HEDA Chairman For Sharing $1billion Malabu Oil Report Indicting Former AGF, Adoke 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Suraju had denied all the allegations of forging the email, and also HEDA’s international partners Corner House, Global Witness and Re: Common.

It was learnt that Aliyu Abubakar was a founding director and shareholder of A Group Construction and still held those roles in 2011 when the email was sent and when the company received monies from the OPL 245 deal.

Bank documents relating to a First Bank account for Novel Properties and Development Company Ltd also record the email [email protected] being given as the contact email for Aliyu Abubakar. The bank documents form part of the Milan case file and are now public documents. 

Adoke and Abubakar are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering and other charges in relation to the OPL 245 deal.  

The latest revelation that the email address was directly linked to Aliyu and his companies that benefited from the deal raises more questions for former AGF, Adoke.

Findings also revealed that the anti-graft agency had been provided with the documents and asked to investigate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Break-up Is Unacceptable To Us —Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Break-up Is Unacceptable To Us —Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Niger Sixteen Soldiers Killed, Six Injured By Attackers in Niger
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Late Humoren: Family Cries Out, Begs Police To Release Corpse Of Job Seeker Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijesha: Lady Accuses Controversial Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Of Soliciting Sex In Exchange For Movie Role
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka: We Won't Allow "Unsavoury Statements" Destabilise Nigeria, Buhari's Government—DSS Warns Clerics, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad