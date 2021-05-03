Murder Of Job-seeking Umoren Triggers Cries For Help On Twitter To Find Missing Loved Ones

Nigerians have flooded Twitter with an avalanche of cases of their missing loved ones after the rape and murder of job-hunting Akwa Ibom lady, Ini Umoren, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The Save Our Souls’ messages seem to be travelling fast and having an impact as many social media users have been volunteering to track perpetrators of crime, if appropriate information is shared.

The latest development, however, is connected with the recent killing of Umoren, who met her demise while seeking employment in the hands of criminals who disguised as her prospective employers.

Umoren had on April 29, 2021 tweeted about her desire to get a job, and was reached by the suspected killer who invited her for an interview, only to be declared missing by her friend after some hours.

The victim, @Hiny Humoren, had tweeted, "#AkwaIbom Twitter, please, I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly fast learner. CV available on request." See Also Police #FindHinyHumoren: Backlash As Police Ask Missing Lady's Family To Wait For 24 Hours Before Taking Action

It was her friend, Happiness Activist (@UmohUduak1) who raised the alarm after receiving a short message from her on the day she went for a supposedly job interview.

Umoren was later found dead and buried in a shallow grave.

She was said to have also been raped by her abductors.

Though the police have been blamed for insisting on waiting for 48 hours before Umoren could be declared missing after her friends and family had lodged complaints, they later claimed to have made some arrests in connection with her death.

However, the story has sensitised people to the need to share stories of their missing loved ones on social media, hoping that with swift action, their loved ones could still be found before it would be too late.

For instance, NG Missing People (@NGRmissingpeople) on Sunday tweeted pictures of a woman and child, adding, "This woman is the grandma of the child, she has mental problem which is being treated. She left early morning with the baby without being seen and hasn't returned since yesterday. Last seen at UNITY ESTATE, COOPERATIVE VILLA, BADORE AJAH."

Also, Igbo History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) posted, "Missing Girl Alert! 15-year-old Miss Somto Okafor has been missing for about 10 days now. If seen or you know her whereabouts, report to the nearest police station. Please God, reunite Somto with her family. Don't ignore. It takes less than 2 seconds to retweet."

Jordan @trek_bee said on Twitter, "My sister, Munachim Chukwuma Onyia, has been missing for about 10 days. My parents reached out to the police earlier but there seems to me no valid update or information yet, she was last seen on Thursday early hours at office in Victoria Island."

Also, Damie IKEJI @damieikeji tweeted, "Missing person: Boluwatife Adegoke. Please help us find her. She is 14 years old and has not returned home since yesterday."

For Boluwatife Adegoke, whose story was widely retweeted, there may have been a positive result with claims that she has been found in a mosque.

According @damieikeji, the 14-year old has been taken to hospital by her mother to undergo medical checkup.

She was said to look physically sound when found on Monday.