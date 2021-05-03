N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader

The notorious bandits that kidnapped Greenfield University students in Kaduna State have confirmed that they had so far received N55 million from the families of the abducted students but claimed they had already spent the money.

The bandits on Monday threatened to kill the remaining 17 pupils if the Kaduna State Government or the victims' families failed to comply with their demands.

On April 20, 2021, the students and three workers of the university were abducted from the school campus along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on April 20, while five of the students have so far been killed.

The bandits issued the latest threat, in an interview with the Hausa Service of Voice of America.

A leader of the bandits' group, who identified himself as Sani Idris Jalingo, said if the Kaduna State Government or their families failed to pay a ransom of N100 million as well as provide them with 10 brand Honda motorcycles by Tuesday, the remaining students would be killed.

Jalingo said there were 17 students in his custody, comprising 15 females and two males.

According to him, among them is a grandchild of the late 18th Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, whom he identified as Hamza.

The bandits revealed that the families of the students had already raised and paid N55 million to them but claimed they had used the money to feed the students.

He vowed that it was his final warning and should the government or the students' families fail to meet his demands, all the students would be killed.

“You are speaking with the abductors of Greenfield students. We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay ransom to bandits to purchase additional arms,” he said.

Asked if he sees himself as a terrorist, Jalingo laughed and said: “I’m nothing but a food seeker.”

Emphasising on his threat, the bandit said, “If they fail to bring N100 million and 10 brand new Honda motorcycles known as Boko Haram by Tuesday, I can assure you they will use trucks to evacuate the bodies of the remaining students.”

He warned security agencies not to waste their time planting trackers on the motorcycles, saying his members do not go to cities and therefore arresting them will be difficult.