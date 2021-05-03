Nearly 400 Nigerians Killed By Bandits, Boko Haram In April – Civic Media Lab Report

About half of the deaths were caused by killers often identified as bandits by the Nigerian government, while gunmen were responsible for more deaths than the infamous Boko Haram and Fulani herders.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

No fewer than 384 Nigerians were killed in April as the country continues to grapple with rising insecurity that has not been witnessed in recent time.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Bandits killed 173 Nigerians last month alone, according to a tally by the Civic Media Lab, a Lagos-based nonprofit organisation that advances civic engagement through the intersection of media and technology.

Then shooters killed 76 Nigerians, according to figures from media reports.

Boko Haram and other Islamic terrorists reportedly killed 47 Nigerians while Fulani herders murdered 32, with about half of those deaths in Ebonyi State alone.

Eight deaths were attributed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which the federal government and security agencies have blamed for the spate of attacks on police stations in the South East and South-South.

IPOB has, however, denied responsibility for these attacks.

Other violent deaths were caused by the security agents, cultists, and communal clashes.

Apart from killing, bandits also reportedly kidnapped about 125 Nigerians in April, making the criminal group which the Nigeran government has refrained from calling terrorists, the most vicious security threat presently facing the country

President Muhammadu Buhari, who appears to be clueless on how to deal with the rising insecurity, has begged the United  States to relocate its Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa.

