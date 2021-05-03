Nigerian Faces 30-Year Jail Term In US Over Connection With Fraud Committed By Ex-Shomolu Council Boss

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

A Nigerian, Yusuf Owolabi Abdul, is on the verge of being jailed in the United States over crimes allegedly committed by a former local government chairman in Nigeria.

Abdul, a Nigerian resident in Canada, was extradited from Germany to the United States. 

Google/cybercrime

He will be presented on Monday in New York before Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang over crimes committed by a former chairman of Somolu Local government area, Abdul Hamed Salawu.

He faces a fraud charge that may put him behind bars for up to 30 years. ⠀⠀⠀

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, said Abdul was extradited to New York on Friday to carry out his boss's orders in Nigeria.

According to reports, Salawu's trust in his partnership with the suspect made him get a passport for him in his name to Germany.

It was gathered that the prime suspect, Abdul Hamed Salawu, engaged in criminal activities before and after his emergence as chairman in 2017.

Salawu Dullar, as he is popularly known, who spent over a decade in the US and Canada, is said to be the head of a notorious cartel defrauding Americans and other nationals.

"I travelled abroad and in 2008, I returned to Nigeria and that's when the journey into politics began," the chairman was quoted to have said in an interview. 

Dullar lived in the European nation where he had a daughter with a German woman but left after committing a felony, WithinNigeria said.

Information revealed that his friend might have mentioned his name but he's seeking re-election to use government office to dodge prosecution.

It is on record that he was barred from entering the USA after his conviction for credit card fraud.

Meanwhile, another investigation has shown links between Salawu and the immediate past Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial, Ahmed Ogembe.

The ex-lawmaker is believed to be Salawu's elder brother and the Somolu LGA boss is reportedly using his certificate for politics.

While the former Senator bears Ahmed Salau Ogembe, the Lagos LGA chairman uses a modification Ahmed' Salawu'.

To avoid any complication, the latter is said to have removed their surname 'Ogembe' from his name, replaced by his nickname 'Dullar', while all his siblings use Ogembe.

SaharaReporters, New York

