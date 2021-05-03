Nigerian Man, Tochukwu Arrested For Defrauding Senior Police Officer In India

The Delhi Police of India has arrested a Nigerian national, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, who allegedly cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.

Local media report that the police have recovered five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards issued in the name of different persons and five chequebooks from his possession.

Exhibits seized from Tochukwu Christian Nwosu who swindled Indian police officer

"Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US. Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in the name of different persons and five cheque books recovered," said the Delhi Police in a media release.

According to the police, on April 19, a senior police officer reported cheating of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close USA based friend through WhatsApp call.

But after cross-checking with his friend, he realised that he had been cheated, said the police.

During the investigation, the team analysed the beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account.

During analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar, following which he was arrested on April 30.