Nigerian Man, Tochukwu Arrested For Defrauding Senior Police Officer In India

Local media report that the police have recovered five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards issued in the name of different persons and five chequebooks from his possession.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

The Delhi Police of India has arrested a Nigerian national, Tochukwu Christian Nwasu, who allegedly cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.

Local media report that the police have recovered five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards issued in the name of different persons and five chequebooks from his possession.

Exhibits seized from Tochukwu Christian Nwosu who swindled Indian police officer PM News

"Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US. Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in the name of different persons and five cheque books recovered," said the Delhi Police in a media release.

According to the police, on April 19, a senior police officer reported cheating of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close USA based friend through WhatsApp call. 

But after cross-checking with his friend, he realised that he had been cheated, said the police.

During the investigation, the team analysed the beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account. 

During analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar, following which he was arrested on April 30. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Nigerian Man To Death In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Kaduna Minor Killed After Parents Paid N5m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Government Reacts To Rape Allegation Against Baba Ijesha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Declare State Of Emergency On Kidnapping In Ondo, NBA Tells Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Three Naval Officers Sentenced To Jail For 'Stealing' Tompolo’s Property
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Kanu Orders Total Shutdown Of All ‘Biafra’ States, Abuja, Lagos, Others On May 30
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Northern Youths Arrested By Amotekun In Ondo Community Claim They Were Sent To Undergo Military Training, Army Denies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse, Might Not Survive Another Six Months — Robert Clarke
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Break-up Is Unacceptable To Us —Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Niger Sixteen Soldiers Killed, Six Injured By Attackers in Niger
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Why I Can't Be Sued For Leaked CCTV Footage Showing Baba Ijesha Molesting Minor — Princess
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity District Head In Buhari's Home State Suspended For Sponsoring Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Late Humoren: Family Cries Out, Begs Police To Release Corpse Of Job Seeker Buried In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijesha: Lady Accuses Controversial Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Of Soliciting Sex In Exchange For Movie Role
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka: We Won't Allow "Unsavoury Statements" Destabilise Nigeria, Buhari's Government—DSS Warns Clerics, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad