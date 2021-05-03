Notorious Nigerian Drug Trafficker, Mustafa, Declared Wanted In India

The officials raided one Negi Café opposite Arambol Beach in North Goa. They seized 58 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial dose), cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2021

The Indian Narcotics Bureau has declared a Nigerian man, identified simply as Mustafa, wanted for dealing in illegal drugs.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Nigerian is missing while efforts are on to trace him.

"Mustafa is a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa area. He was running his drug trade from Negi Café. Efforts are on to intercept and nab him," Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who supervised the raid, said.

The raids were part of a multicity operation under which searches were also conducted in Mumbai. 

One Irfan Ansari, 24, was intercepted at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri (W), and 56 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity) were seized on midnight 30.04.2021.

SaharaReporters, New York

