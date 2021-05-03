Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 11 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have attacked the Tse Amgbem community near Aondoana in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State killing 11 residents.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Monday morning.

An eye witness said 11 persons were killed while others sustained different degree of injuries.

He noted that the community had been deserted for fear of another attack.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Anene Sewuese Catherine did not answer her calls nor respond to text messages sentto her as at press time.

The state has in recent times witnessed several attacks by the suspected Fulani herdsmen as over 600,000 citizens have been sacked from their ancestral homes.