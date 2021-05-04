89 Lagos Men Beaten, Violated By Their Wives In 15 Months – Commissioner

The commissioner said, in 2020, a total of 46 men reported at the ministry that their wives violated them.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

The Lagos State Government has said 89 men reported that they were battered by their wives in cases of domestic violence between 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Bolaji Dada, stated this on Tuesday at a ministerial news conference to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissioner said, in 2020, a total of 46 men reported at the ministry that their wives violated them.

She added that in the first quarter of 2021, a total of 43 men reported battering by their wives, making it a total of 89 in less than two years.

She said the figure captured only cases reported to WAPA and that some cases had been reported directly to the Ministry of Justice and police station which the ministry might not be aware of.

Dada, however, disclosed that a total of 664 women were battered by their husbands in Lagos in the past year, according to cases reported at WAPA.

Giving a breakdown, the commissioner said 378 women were violated by their husbands in 2020, while 286 women were battered by their husbands in the first quarter of 2021.

Dada disclosed that empowerment initiatives and Poverty Alleviation Programmes of the ministry has impacted the lives of over 48,000 residents of the state in the last two years.

She said WAPA would also start exposing its trainees to the use of technology and also enlighten women on newer practices in vocational training, considering the effects of COVID-19 and the need to adapt to the new normal within the digital space.

She said: “In view of this, there will be a training of 500 women on entrepreneurial and digital marketing techniques come June 2021, as part of plans to mark this year’s International Widows Day.”

“In addition, WAPA is equally expanding the scope of activities with a view to creating more avenues for our women to leverage on a professional platform. That is why 5,780 participants were incorporated into our Mega Empowerment initiative so that through their productivity, they can also contribute to the increase in GDP of Lagos State."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka’s Sin By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam You Are Going To ‘Paradise’ Direct If Kidnappers, Bandits Kill You— Islamic Cleric Tells Muslims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police How We Broke Into Imo Police Command, Prison, Freed Inmates— Arrested ESN Member
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Relocation: Kwara Community Residents Drove Back 4 Truckloads Of Herders, Cattle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Again, Ondo Amotekun ‘Deports’ 137 Northerners From State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad