Baba Ijesha: Child Rights Activists Demand Prosecution Of Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Over ‘Child Pornography’

Child rights activists under the auspices of Advocates For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) have called on the Nigeria Police authority to arrest Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi for child pornography.

This follows Fabiyi's perceived defence of the embattled actor, Lanre Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who can be seen in a viral video molesting a minor.

Fabiyi had earlier warned his colleagues not to be in a hurry to crucify Baba Ijesha.

He added that before castigating their colleague, they should ensure that law enforcement officers had done their investigation.

In another post, he said his colleagues should allow the court to decide if Baba Ijesha was guilty.

He further mentioned that many people were not privy to the CCTV video or the suspect’s confession.

But following the release of the footage on Sunday, Fabiyi shifted the blame to the victim's guardians, whom he said used the victim as bait to be molested so they could apprehend Baba Ijesha.

Fabiyi had subsequently called for a protest at the State Command, Ikeja on Wednesday to compel the arrest of Comedian Princess Adekoya, who is the foster mother of the 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by Baba Ijesha.

However, the coordinator of ACVPN, Ebenezer Omejalile, described Fabiyi's protest as another mirage to sensationalism.

In a statement on Tuesday, Omejalile said Fabiyi is not only a hypocrite but also a supporter of abusers of children.

The advocate said the actor, after being bashed for asking for documentary evidence, had turned around and called for a protest after watching a video of Baba Ijesha sexually assaulting the 14-year-old.

Omejalile, while condemning Fabiyi, said, “This same Yomi Fabiyi was the first to embark on an odious journey calling for the CCTV footage, if only he knew his onions so well, would he have demanded the CCTV footage?

“Yomi Fabiyi and his cohorts by now should be cooling off behind bars for the distribution of child pornography. Yomi Fabiyi and his cohorts are enablers of rape/paedophile because, the popular saying that says 'Show me your friend and I will tell you who are', simply explains a lot.

“It's very pathetic the confused Yomi Fabiyi actions so far are that of an Emperor who is categorically naked but still chose to dance to hallelujah chorus.

“People of such characters should be blacklisted by all embassies from travelling to any part of the world.”