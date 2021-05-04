Bandits Abduct Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kogi

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi state, Wakili Damina.

According to the state secretary of MACBAN, Adamu Abubakar, Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army camouflage.

Gunmen Google

He noted that witnesses said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus around 12 noon to forcefully take away the chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government Area.

Abubakar said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Damina, who claimed he witnessed the incident.

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

He said Damina’s mobile telephone was switched off when he celled about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines have not been reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts have proved abortive,” he said.

He said he and some members of the association visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja, to know if Damina was in their custody but they said no.

He said a search party set up by MACBAN had visited other places, including abattoirs in and around Abuja but there no success.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had yet to locate the whereabouts of the chairman.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kogi Government Finally Addresses Killing Of Its Commissioner, Abduction Of Council Chairman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic, Anger As Bandits Threaten To Kill Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Today Despite Taking N55million Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zuru Land In Kebbi Where Bandits Operated, Killed, Kidnapped Freely For 12 Months Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police How We Broke Into Imo Police Command, Prison, Freed Inmates— Arrested ESN Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka’s Sin By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Faces 30-Year Jail Term In US Over Connection With Fraud Committed By Ex-Shomolu Council Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Melinda Says Marriage To Bill Gates ‘Irretrievably Broken’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad