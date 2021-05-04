Bandits Abduct Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kogi

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi state, Wakili Damina.

According to the state secretary of MACBAN, Adamu Abubakar, Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army camouflage.

Gunmen

He noted that witnesses said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus around 12 noon to forcefully take away the chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government Area.

Abubakar said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Damina, who claimed he witnessed the incident.

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

He said Damina’s mobile telephone was switched off when he celled about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines have not been reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts have proved abortive,” he said.

He said he and some members of the association visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja, to know if Damina was in their custody but they said no.

He said a search party set up by MACBAN had visited other places, including abattoirs in and around Abuja but there no success.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had yet to locate the whereabouts of the chairman.