Family Of Murdered Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker, Umoren Speaks On Her Death, Getting Justice

Ukeme Umoren, elder brother of murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Iniubong Umoren, has said the family is certain that justice will be served.

He was speaking to SaharaReporters on the murder of his sister, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Uyo, who was first kidnapped and raped before she was killed by a suspect who posed as an employer, Frank Ezekiel Akpan.

Akpan, according to the police, has been arrested and has confessed to raping, killing and burying the lady in a shallow grave.

Iniubong had dropped a tweet on her handle last Tuesday seeking a job and got many replies in that regard.

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

Rather than employ her, it was gathered that Akpan took Iniubong to his house, where he killed her.

There are allegations that Akpan belongs to a syndicate and probably has the backing of influential people.

Many Nigerians have expressed fear that the course of justice might be truncated in the case of Iniubong's murder amid cries by the family that the remains of the deceased has not been released to them.

But speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Ukeme said he was certain that justice would be served.

He expressed absolute faith in the police department stating that he is confident the Commissioner of Police will not allow anyone to sweep the case under the carpet.

He said, "The culprit has been arrested and he is at the police station. He has confessed to the crime. We are still on how to get justice for her. You know we met with the commissioner of police, he said the investigation is still going on. I have faith that justice will be served."

He also said the family had been granted access to the corpse of their daughter, whom he said, was now at the UTH mortuary like the police said.

“We have seen the corpse, it has been deposited at the mortuary.”