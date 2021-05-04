Family Of Murdered Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker, Umoren Speaks On Her Death, Getting Justice

Akpan, according to the police, has been arrested and has confessed to raping, killing and burying the lady in a shallow grave.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

Ukeme Umoren, elder brother of murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Iniubong Umoren, has said the family is certain that justice will be served. 

He was speaking to SaharaReporters on the murder of his sister, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Uyo, who was first kidnapped and raped before she was killed by a suspect who posed as an employer, Frank Ezekiel Akpan. 

Akpan, according to the police, has been arrested and has confessed to raping, killing and burying the lady in a shallow grave. 

Iniubong had dropped a tweet on her handle last Tuesday seeking a job and got many replies in that regard. 

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

Rather than employ her, it was gathered that Akpan took Iniubong to his house, where he killed her. 

There are allegations that Akpan belongs to a syndicate and probably has the backing of influential people. See Also Police #FindHinyHumoren: Backlash As Police Ask Missing Lady's Family To Wait For 24 Hours Before Taking Action 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Many Nigerians have expressed fear that the course of justice might be truncated in the case of Iniubong's murder amid cries by the family that the remains of the deceased has not been released to them.

But speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Ukeme said he was certain that justice would be served. 

He expressed absolute faith in the police department stating that he is confident the Commissioner of Police will not allow anyone to sweep the case under the carpet.

He said, “The culprit has been arrested and he is at the police station. He has confessed to the crime. We are still on how to get justice for her. You know we met with the commissioner of police, he said the investigation is still going on. I have faith that justice will be served.” See Also News Murder Of Job-seeking Umoren Triggers Cries For Help On Twitter To Find Missing Loved Ones 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He also said the family had been granted access to the corpse of their daughter, whom he said, was now at the UTH mortuary like the police said.

“We have seen the corpse, it has been deposited at the mortuary.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Kidnappers, Kills Five-Year-Old Boy After Collecting N5million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Ezza Residents Who Fled Communal Crisis In Ebonyi Killed In Benue
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME #JusticeforHinyUmoren: Local Government Chairman Counters Police, Denies Ties With Prime Murder Suspect, Akpan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker Allegedly Distributes Expired Rice As Ramadan Package
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police How We Broke Into Imo Police Command, Prison, Freed Inmates— Arrested ESN Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka’s Sin By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Faces 30-Year Jail Term In US Over Connection With Fraud Committed By Ex-Shomolu Council Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Melinda Says Marriage To Bill Gates ‘Irretrievably Broken’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad