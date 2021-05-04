Nigerian Lawmaker Allegedly Distributes Expired Rice As Ramadan Package

The federal lawmaker representing Funtua/Dandume Federal Constituency, Honorable Mukhtar Muhammad Dandutse has allegedly distributed expired rice as Ramadan package to his constituents.

According to Katsina Post, the expired rice, packaged in a maize sack was first shared by one Yahaya Shehu who claimed to be the neighbour of the lawmaker and who also got a bag of the Ramadan package from him.

Shehu wrote (in Hausa) that he collected the rice as his share of the Ramadan package as a neighbour of Dandutse. He also thanked him for gesture.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has been under fire for some days now especially on social media platforms for his action.

In 2020, Senator Mohammed Musa, lawmaker representing Niger East District in the Senate, also allegedly distributed poisonous rice as palliative and Ramadan gifts to members of his constituency.