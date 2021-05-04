Relocation: Kwara Community Residents Drove Back 4 Truckloads Of Herders, Cattle

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State, on Tuesday, intercepted four truckloads of Fulani herders and their cattle.

They were turned away after residents insisted they must leave.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The herders had planned to settle in the Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state before they were intercepted at Ipee town, a neighbouring area in the Oyun Local Government Area of the state, Tribune Online reports.

It was learnt that the herders, said to be from Ondo and Osun states, were planning to relocate to Ipee in Kwara State.

A report by the NSCDC Divisional Officer in Oyun local government, Henry Bilesanmi, said the police led the herders out of the state with their patrol vans.

The report said, “NSCDC AND NPF IN IPEE SEND FULANI BORORO BACK TO BASE.

At about 08:00hrs of today, Tuesday, 4th May 2021, four (4) trucks fully loaded with Fulani/Bororo herdsmen entered Ipee township but unfortunately for them, people of Ipee and all the local vigilantes came out en masse to disallow them from entering the town with the help NSCDC officers in Ipee and the NPF who led them out with their patrol van.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said that the command had received information that herders from Osun and Ondo states had been moving into the Ipee town which shares a boundary with Offa Local Government Area.

“These herders were denied by Ondo and Osun states due to the criminal activities being carried out by the group. We also identified that herders came into the boundary loaded with four trailers alongside the cattle who wanted to settle in Offa.

“On this note, security agencies in Offa intercepted and led them out towards the boundary between Osun and Kwara states.

“We advise the towns that border Offa to be proactive and promptly raise alarm wherever they notice or suspect any strange movement.

“They should be security conscious about bandits and also notify people around them and report to security agencies nearest to them,” he said.