Shehu Sani Begs Miyetti Allah Groups Over Abducted Kaduna Students

A former Kaduna State Senator and public analyst, Shehu Sani, has said he had appealed to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to help in securing the release of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State.

Sani on Twitter on Tuesday said the “men who chose the path of indifference” would never be pitied by the future, saying the pains of the parents were unimaginable.

He said, “I have privately appealed to the leaders of MACBAN & Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and I’m publicly appealing to them to humanly & privately intercede to secure the release of the abducted students.

“The future will have no pity for those men.... who took the path of indifference! The protest by parents of the kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry at the NASS today is justified. The pains and anguish of having your children in the hands of bandits for 55 days is unimaginable. We live in times of nights of tragedies and mornings of sorrows.”

Earlier today, the parents of the abducted students protested at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the school also took part in the protest.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards to express their disappointment with the way the Nigerian government has handled the abduction of their children and colleagues.

They accused the government of negligence.

Human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, who joined in the protest also expressed disappointment with the handling of security by the government.

However, security operatives at the entrance of the Assembly complex denied the protesters access into the premises.

Thirty-nine students of the school were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform on March 11. Ten of them were later released in two batches of five each, leaving 29 students with their abductors.