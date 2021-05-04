Shehu Sani Begs Miyetti Allah Groups Over Abducted Kaduna Students

Sani on Twitter on Tuesday said the “men who chose the path of indifference” would never be pitied by the future, saying the pains of the parents were unimaginable.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

A former Kaduna State Senator and public analyst, Shehu Sani, has said he had appealed to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to help in securing the release of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State.

Sani on Twitter on Tuesday said the “men who chose the path of indifference” would never be pitied by the future, saying the pains of the parents were unimaginable.

Shehu Sani

He said, “I have privately appealed to the leaders of MACBAN & Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and I’m publicly appealing to them to humanly & privately intercede to secure the release of the abducted students.

“The future will have no pity for those men.... who took the path of indifference! The protest by parents of the kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry at the NASS today is justified. The pains and anguish of having your children in the hands of bandits for 55 days is unimaginable. We live in times of nights of tragedies and mornings of sorrows.”

Earlier today, the parents of the abducted students protested at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the school also took part in the protest.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards to express their disappointment with the way the Nigerian government has handled the abduction of their children and colleagues.

They accused the government of negligence.

Human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, who joined in the protest also expressed disappointment with the handling of security by the government.

However, security operatives at the entrance of the Assembly complex denied the protesters access into the premises.

Thirty-nine students of the school were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform on March 11. Ten of them were later released in two batches of five each, leaving 29 students with their abductors.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Relocation: Kwara Community Residents Drove Back 4 Truckloads Of Herders, Cattle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Again, Ondo Amotekun ‘Deports’ 137 Northerners From State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kogi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka’s Sin By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News 89 Lagos Men Beaten, Violated By Their Wives In 15 Months – Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam You Are Going To ‘Paradise’ Direct If Kidnappers, Bandits Kill You— Islamic Cleric Tells Muslims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police How We Broke Into Imo Police Command, Prison, Freed Inmates— Arrested ESN Member
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Relocation: Kwara Community Residents Drove Back 4 Truckloads Of Herders, Cattle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad