UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima was dismissed from the military in 2013 after which he became an employee of the Kaduna State Environmental Services (KSES) before committing a crime - kidnapping.

The army stated that Galadima was dismissed for attempted murder and not for armed robbery as being reported, adding that he worked with the KSES before he committed the alleged kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old boy who was the son of his neighbour.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Galadima, a dismissed soldier abducted the five-year-old boy, identified only as Muhammad, last week.

Sources said the gang reached out to the parents, who agreed to come up with a ransom of N5 million.

However, it was learnt that after the money was paid, Muhammad was eventually killed because he reportedly recognised the dismissed soldier, Galadima, who was the one who took him away to the kidnappers.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, while reacting to the incident, stated that Galadima was dismissed in 2013 and his last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder, leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.

Yerima said, “Contrary to the claim, Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima was duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Marshal that held in Kaduna had found him guilty.

“His last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.

“After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmental Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.

“He was, therefore, not a personnel of Nigerian Army as at April 2021 when he committed the alleged crime. The Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that will not condone any unprofessional conduct on the part of its officers and soldiers.”

