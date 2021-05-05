Alleged Disappearance: Punch, Authority Newspapers' Journalists Detained By Father Mbaka’s Supporters In Enugu

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the journalists were detained for two hours by Mbaka's supporters on Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

Some supporters of Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu on Wednesday, detained journalists working with Punch and Authority newspapers on the church premises.

 

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the journalists were detained for two hours by Mbaka's supporters on Wednesday.

They alleged that the journalists, Mike Ubani, Editor of Authority newspaper and Raphael Ede of Punch newspaper were there to spy for Bishop Calistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

 

One of the journalists told SaharaReporters, “They detained us for two hours. I only went there to find about Father Mbaka's whereabouts but I was detained along with another journalist. I pleaded with them that I am a journalist but they didn't listen. The editor of Authority newspaper that tried to plead on my behalf was also detained. It is very sad. They accused us of spying for the Bishop. They didn't listen to anything we had to say.”

 

 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, on Wednesday raised an alarm over the whereabouts of Father Mbaka.

 

 

The Catholic cleric recently criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and called for his impeachment over the growing insecurity in the country. 

 

 

However, the President-General of Ohanaeze Youth Council raised the alarm that the priest is missing.

 

The President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement on Wednesday said Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday and that efforts to locate him had failed.

 

 

Meanwhile, some parishioners had earlier accused Bishop Calistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu of being responsible for the cleric's disappearance. 

 

They stormed the Bishop’s Court, demanding that Bishop Onaga should produce the cleric.

 

They alleged that the Bishop had something to do with Mbaka's disappearance.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation In Enugu As Father Mbaka Reappears
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu, Break Up Of Nigeria Acceptable To Us By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Problems Giving Me Sleepless Night—Embattled Buhari’s Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Drugs 80-Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter, Others Arrested With 192kg Cocaine, Heroin, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blame President Buhari's Government, DSS For Father Mbaka's Brief Disappearance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military We Won't Overthrow Buhari Government—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad