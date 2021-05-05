Another Nigerian Student Found Dead In United Kingdom

Another Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe, declared missing since Saturday has been found dead.

Police divers searching for the Bristol University student found his body in the city’s harbour.

Twenty-year old Odukwe was last seen at his home in Redland at 7am in the morning.

His disappearance sparked an urgent police appeal, reported Mail Online.

The heartbreaking news of his death was shared online today by his devastated girlfriend, Daisy Barrows, who paid tribute to him.

“Rest in peace my love,” Daisy wrote.

The sad news came after friends and teammates from his University of Bristol Association Football club had searched nearby Leigh Woods.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “Yesterday afternoon, police divers located and recovered the body of a man in Bristol Harbour, near Narrow Quay.

“While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we have updated the family of missing 20-year-old Bristol student Olisa Odukwe. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Olisa Odukwe was the second Nigerian student to be reported dead after being declared missing.

On 7 April, Richard Okorogheye was found dead in a lake in Essex.

The 19 year-old went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove on Monday, 22 March.

Richard’s mum, Evidence Joel, a nurse, reported him missing on Wednesday, 24 March to Met Police, which was nonchalant about the report.