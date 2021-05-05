BREAKING: Jubilation In Enugu As Father Mbaka Reappears

There was Jubilation in Enugu State on Wednesday after the reappearance of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had in a statement raised an alarm saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

The cleric’s supporters and members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu also took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against his alleged disappearance.

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week.

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied.

The cleric was on Wednesday afternoon seen in an open roof car, waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

His supporters were seen shouting ‘Father Mbaka, Oh! you are home!.”

The reverend father later came out of the vehicle to rejoice with his supporters.