BREAKING: Jubilation In Enugu As Father Mbaka Reappears

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had in a statement raised an alarm saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

There was Jubilation in Enugu State on Wednesday after the reappearance of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka.

 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had in a statement raised an alarm saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

The cleric’s supporters and members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu also took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against his alleged disappearance.

 

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week. 

 

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied. 

 

The cleric was on Wednesday afternoon seen in an open roof car, waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

His supporters were seen shouting ‘Father Mbaka, Oh! you are home!.”

 

The reverend father later came out of the vehicle to rejoice with his supporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu, Break Up Of Nigeria Acceptable To Us By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Problems Giving Me Sleepless Night—Embattled Buhari’s Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Drugs 80-Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter, Others Arrested With 192kg Cocaine, Heroin, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blame President Buhari's Government, DSS For Father Mbaka's Brief Disappearance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military We Won't Overthrow Buhari Government—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Pass Vote Of No Confidence In Buhari's Government In Trending Media Campaign
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad