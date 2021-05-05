DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing

Protest is presently ongoing in front of the Catholic Bishop’s court in Enugu, where his supporters gathered, chatting and asking Bishop Callistus Onaga to produce him.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

The Department for State Services has said that the ‘missing’ Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka is not in their custody. 

 

He was said to have got missing two days ago after he reportedly went to see the Bishop. 

However, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunaya, told Vanguard that the service did not arrest Fr. Mbaka. 

 

Afunaya said: “Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please.”

 

 Recall that the Federal government had alleged that some religious and political leaders were planning to overthrow the Mohammadu Buhari-led government.

 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had raised the alarm in a statement, saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

 

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week. 

 

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied. 

Saharareporters, New York

