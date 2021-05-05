Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress

Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday and that efforts to locate him had failed.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2021

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, on Wednesday raised the alarm over the whereabouts of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry. 

The Catholic cleric recently criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and called for his impeachment over the growing insecurity in the country. 

However, the President-General of Ohanaeze Youth Council has raised the alarm that the priest is missing.

The President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement seen by Daily Post on Wednesday said Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday and that efforts to locate him had failed.

“We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday.

“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happens to him.

“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him.

“Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” the group said. 

