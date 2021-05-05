Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments

The minister stated this as one of the remedies to reduce the high cost of governance.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2021

Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed says most of the Nigeria's capital projects are recycled thus gulping huge amount of money on a yearly basis.

She, then, said that the Nigerian government is working on review of salaries which may lead to slashing of salaries of federal workers.

The minister stated this as one of the remedies to reduce the high cost of governance.

Ahmed revealed this in Abuja at a forum tagged Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the national headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to review the salaries of civil servants and employees of many agencies in the country to save cost.

She, therefore, charged the agencies to work towards cutting down cost because of deteriorating revenues by the government.

According to her, the Nigerian government plans to remove certain items from the budget to reduce the cost of governance.

She said, “We still see government expenditure increase to a terrain twice higher than our revenue. The nation’s budgets are filled every year with projects that are recycled over and over again and are also not necessary.

“Mr President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair work together with the head of service and other members of the committee to review the government payrolls in terms of cutting down on cost,’’ Ahmed said.

In his remarks, the ICPC chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) listed payroll padding and the saga of ghost workers and abuse of recruitment as areas of concern in governance cost. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military We Won't Overthrow Buhari Government—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'Where Were Father Mbaka's Critics When He Was Praising, Campaigning For Buhari?' —Buba Galadima
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Yar'Adua's Timeline Defined By Love, Peace, Others — Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Baba Ijesha: Child Rights Activists Demand Prosecution Of Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Over ‘Child Pornography’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Again, Ondo Amotekun ‘Deports’ 137 Northerners From State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military We Won't Overthrow Buhari Government—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 89 Lagos Men Beaten, Violated By Their Wives In 15 Months – Commissioner
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Sacks Official Found In Hotel Room With Married Woman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics 'Where Were Father Mbaka's Critics When He Was Praising, Campaigning For Buhari?' —Buba Galadima
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Child Defilement: Nigerians React As Actor, Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad