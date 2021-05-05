Nigerians Blame President Buhari's Government, DSS For Father Mbaka's Brief Disappearance

Nigerians have alleged that only President Muhammadu Buhari and his government are capable of arresting the Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka.

The clergyman was declared missing on Wednesday which compelled some youths to storm the streets of Enugu to protest against his disappearance.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

However, there was jubilation later in Enugu State on Wednesday after the reappearance of Mbaka.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had in a statement raised an alarm saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

The cleric’s supporters and members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu had also taken to the streets to protest against his alleged disappearance.

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week.

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied.

The cleric was on Wednesday afternoon seen in an open roof car, waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

His supporters were seen shouting ‘Father Mbaka, Oh! you are home!.”

The reverend father later came out of the vehicle to rejoice with his supporters and said he would address a press conference.

Aside from Enugu youths, Nigerians on social media have lent their voice to the issue, saying that President Buhari-controlled Department of State Services must know about Mbaka's brief disappearance.

Senior Man Omoluabi 1 (@Greeneation) said on Twitter, "If someone is missing and the DSS comes out to tell the world that the person is not in their custody, just know that they are saying the opposite. The person is in their custody. Remember, they did the same to @dawisu and many others."

Also on Twitter, White Amadasun (@WhiteAmadasun) tweeted, "If anything untoward happens to Fr. Mbaka, President Muhammadu Buhari via Garbage Shehu and Enugu Catholic Bishop should be held responsible. If Sheikh Gumi, Sheikh Pantami, Miyetti Allah leaders and other Fulani's can't be invited and arrested by security agencies, nothing must happen to Fr. Mbaka."

On Facebook, Kingsley Martinez Chinendu said, "So because Mbaka is now saying the truth, all the people that are loyal to the All Progressives Congress government is now after him."

"Who else would abduct him overnight if not DSS?" Durumba Okechukwu queried on Facebook.

Morris James said on Facebook, "APC at work!"

"Does it mean they kidnapped Rev Fr. Mbaka or what's really going on?" Nonso Eze asked. "No one is safe. No freedom of speech."