Ogun Man Beats Mother-In-Law To Death For Mediating In Quarrel With Wife

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Opeyemi Ganiyu, for allegedly beating his mother-in-law, Abosede Oyewole, to death in the Atan Ota area of the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ganiyu beat up Oyewole and stabbed her in the belly for mediating in a quarrel between him and his wife, whom he had beaten up several times.

It was gathered that the wife’s mother, Oyewole, had gone to the couple’s house on Tuesday to mediate in their quarrel when the man beat her up and also stabbed her to death.

The police in a release stated that the man also beat up and inflicted injuries on his wife, before descending on the mother-in-law.

The police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The suspect was arrested following a report made at Atan Ota divisional headquarters by one Odunayo Mathew, who reported that the suspect, who is married to the daughter of the deceased, is fond of beating his wife on slight provocation.

“On the fateful day, the suspect, as usual, beaten up his wife and inflicted injuries on her, and that is the reason why the deceased went to meet him in order to warn him to desist from beating her daughter.

“On sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect descended heavily on her, beat her mercilessly before stabbing her in the ribs with a knife.

“The deceased was rushed to an hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process. Having heard that the victim has died, the suspect took to flight. The police at Atan Ota embarked on intelligence based investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu Lagos state where he was eventually apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan Ota police division during the EndSARS protest, and killed the divisional crime officer on October 21.”