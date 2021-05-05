Ogun Man Beats Mother-In-Law To Death For Mediating In Quarrel With Wife

SaharaReporters learnt that Ganiyu beat up Oyewole and stabbed her in the belly for mediating in a quarrel between him and his wife, whom he had beaten up several times.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Opeyemi Ganiyu, for allegedly beating his mother-in-law, Abosede Oyewole, to death in the Atan Ota area of the state.

 

SaharaReporters learnt that Ganiyu beat up Oyewole and stabbed her in the belly for mediating in a quarrel between him and his wife, whom he had beaten up  several times.

It was gathered that the wife’s mother, Oyewole, had gone to the couple’s house on Tuesday to mediate in their quarrel when the man beat her up and also stabbed her to death.

 

The police in a release stated that the man also beat up and inflicted injuries on his wife, before descending on the mother-in-law.

 

The police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The suspect was arrested following a report made at Atan Ota divisional headquarters by one Odunayo Mathew, who reported that the suspect, who is married to the daughter of the deceased, is fond of beating his wife on slight provocation.

 

“On the fateful day, the suspect, as usual, beaten up his wife and inflicted injuries on her, and that is the reason why the deceased went to meet him in order to warn him to desist from beating her daughter. 

 

“On sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect descended heavily on her, beat her mercilessly before stabbing her in the ribs with a knife. 

 

“The deceased was rushed to an hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process. Having heard that the victim has died, the suspect took to flight. The police at Atan Ota embarked on intelligence based investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu Lagos state where he was eventually apprehended. 

 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan Ota police division during the EndSARS protest, and killed the divisional crime officer on October 21.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Redeemed Church School In Yobe Gutted By Fire Few Days After Islamic Scholar's Visit
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Baba Ijesha: Child Rights Activists Demand Prosecution Of Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Over ‘Child Pornography’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Umoren: Protest Rocks Akwa Ibom As Women In Black Attire Demand Justice For Rape Victims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 52-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Three Daughters In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Child Defilement: Nigerians React As Actor, Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics DSS Reacts To News Of Father Mbaka Missing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Mbaka Missing, Nigerian Government Has 48 Hours To Produce Him—Ohanaeze Youth Congress
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari's Only Qualification Is His Height, God Has Rejected Him Like Saul"—Panam Percy Paul Releases Prophecies On President, APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation In Enugu As Father Mbaka Reappears
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Outrage As Lai Mohammed Says Prosecuting Bandits Not Buhari Government's Job
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu, Break Up Of Nigeria Acceptable To Us By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Sheikh Gumi, Allies Collected N800,000 From Us To Help Free Our Kidnapped Children —Mother Of Kaduna Student
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Broke, May Slash Workers' Salaries As Finance Minister Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Problems Giving Me Sleepless Night—Embattled Buhari’s Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs 80-Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter, Others Arrested With 192kg Cocaine, Heroin, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blame President Buhari's Government, DSS For Father Mbaka's Brief Disappearance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military We Won't Overthrow Buhari Government—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad