We Are Not Aware Father Mbaka Is Missing —Police

The Enugu state police command says it’s not aware of the alleged disappearance of controversial Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had in a statement raised an alarm saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

The cleric’s supporters and members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu also took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against his alleged disappearance.

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week.

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe said the command don’t have any information about the whereabouts of the cleric.

He said, “We don’t have any of such report now. But with time, we will give you an update if we have any.”