President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

No reason was given for the suspension of Usman who was reappointed for another five-year tenure recently.

She was first appointed as the Managing Director of NPA in 2016.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is expected to give details about her suspension on Friday.