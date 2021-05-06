Do Not Condemn Father Mbaka, Nnamdi Kanu Tells IPOB Members, Igbo People

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has cautioned members of the group and Nigerians of Igbo extraction, urging them to desist from condemning Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.



Mbaka has been in the news for calling for the impeachment or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for his incompetence in governing the nation.

He was however threatened to be reported to the Pope by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu for asking the president for contracts, which he replied later that he had got direction from God to curse Buhari’s government.



The leader of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) whose brief disappearance caused panic and protest in Enugu resurfaced later.



While Mbaka has been a subject of controversy, the IPOB helmsman, in an audio broadcast warned people from the South-East not to join in condemning the clergyman.



Kanu reiterated that there are Nigerians like the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai who have grievous cases hanging on them, and appear to be sacred cows in Nigerian society.



He accused them respectively of falsification of age, supporting terrorist groups and killing residents of his state, adding that Mbaka who only called for the impeachment has a milder case.



“Before your eyes, Tinubu cut his age to 69, you accepted. Yoruba people have not risen up to condemn him. Pantami the terrorist, is a minister. El-Rufai that said he went outside to pay Fulani killers to come to Nigeria to kill, he’s still a governor. Some pastors are even praying for him. The same man that supplies guns to Fulani murderers in Southern Kaduna to slaughter people. Some of you are even talking about him as the future President of Nigeria. Nobody has condemned these people and you want me to condemn Father Mbaka.



“Let me tell our people something they don’t understand. In a normal country so to speak, the condemnation of Father Mbaka you may welcome it somehow. I know sometimes regardless of our shortcomings, we are brutal in the way we think. Biafrans are very brutal, very very pure. We see what is bad and say is bad.



“It doesn’t matter who is doing it. That’s why a lot of people came down heavily on Father Mbaka but I’m telling you this, yes in Biafra, we can do anything we like to him. But, in Nigeria, as far as Nigeria is concerned, never ever condemn your own.



“Only those that have used their own mouths to condemn themselves like that Minister of gutter and drainage in Lagos. For these ones, there is no forgiveness even in hell, we shouldn’t forgive him.



“Mbaka said impeach this incompetent idiot. Instead of people focusing on what Mbaka said, to see if there is merit in it or not, you abandoned what he said and started to attack him. Typical black people. Is there any merit in what he’s saying? Exactly what they did to IPOB, what they did to me. They will always abandon the message,” Kanu said.

