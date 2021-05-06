How Boko Haram Terrorists Moved Freely With Residents Of Yobe Community, Shared Pamphlets, Money

Militants belonging to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have released pictures of their recent attack on Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

ISWAP in a statement sighted by SaharaReporters, displayed different models of armoured tanks and operational hilux vehicles the group allegedly captured from Nigerian soldiers during the attack.

The group also displayed different photos showing fighters and their vehicles moving freely in the town amongst civilians.

Some of the pictures showed a fighter circulating pamphlets and urging residents to support their cause to establish a Muslim caliphate or be killed.

A copy of the one-page pamphlet, earlier obtained by SaharaReporters reads in part, “Our major aim: to uplift the word of Allah, protect the religion of Islam and the wealth of the followers.

“Our target: those who do not believe in our ideology, Christians and even Muslims who do not believe in our teachings.

“Any Muslim who is not supporting the empire of Islam is our target. See Also PHOTONEWS: Boko Haram Terrorists Moving Freely Among Yobe Residents, Sharing Pamphlets, Money

“Anyone who comes to us for forgiveness, and stop fighting us will be exempted from attacks.”

The group also claimed to have shared N20,000 to some households.

SaharaReporters had reported how the terrorists invaded Geidam, slaughtering two people including a Kawuri Primary School teacher, Mallam Baba Tazira.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who wait in ambush for them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.