National Broadcasting Commission Fines Channels TV, Inspiration FM N5million Each Over IPOB Interviews

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Channels TV and Inspiration FM, Lagos N5 million each for alleged infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The media houses were on Thursday directed to the fines.

Acting Director-General of the commission, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, announced this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to Idachaba, NBC had served Channels TV a letter stating that the station, because of its broadcast its programme, 'Politics Today' of April 25, was liable for infractions of the Code.

He further said the station breached Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

For Inspiration FM, Idachaba said it breached Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Code because of a programme of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) it aired on May 2.

The statement described the broadcasts as divisive and inflammatory.

Section 3.11.1(b) says "the Broadcaster shall ensure that no programme contains anything which amounts to subversion of constituted authority or compromises the unity or corporate existence of Nigeria as a sovereign state".



Section 5.4.3 says "in reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality”.



“Immediate order of suspension of broadcast services; suspension of licence and immediate shut down and seal up of transmitter, revocation of licence, seizure and forfeiture or transmitting equipment.

The statement said, “Following the announcements of liability to the sanctions stated in 15.1.1 and 15.1.2 both stations have accepted culpability for the infractions and earlier offered unreserved apologies for the breaches.

“The NBC has reviewed the appeals and apologies from both stations, and has decided to set aside the option of suspension of licence.

“The Commission has, however, directed both stations to pay N5 million penalty each to serve as a deterrent."