National Broadcasting Commission Fines Channels TV, Inspiration FM N5million Each Over IPOB Interviews

The Commission has, however, directed both stations to pay N5 million penalty each to serve as a deterrent.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Channels TV and Inspiration FM, Lagos N5 million each for alleged infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The media houses were on Thursday directed to the fines. 

Acting Director-General of the commission, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, announced this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to Idachaba, NBC had served Channels TV a letter stating that the station, because of its broadcast its programme, 'Politics Today' of April 25, was liable for infractions of the Code.

He further said the station breached Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

For Inspiration FM, Idachaba said it breached Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Code because of a programme of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) it aired on May 2.

The statement described the broadcasts as divisive and inflammatory. 

Section 3.11.1(b) says "the Broadcaster shall ensure that no programme contains anything which amounts to subversion of constituted authority or compromises the unity or corporate existence of Nigeria as a sovereign state". 

Section 5.4.3 says "in reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality”. 

“Immediate order of suspension of broadcast services; suspension of licence and immediate shut down and seal up of transmitter, revocation of licence, seizure and forfeiture or transmitting equipment.
The statement said, “Following the announcements of liability to the sanctions stated in 15.1.1 and 15.1.2 both stations have accepted culpability for the infractions and earlier offered unreserved apologies for the breaches.

“The NBC has reviewed the appeals and apologies from both stations, and has decided to set aside the option of suspension of licence.

“The Commission has, however, directed both stations to pay N5 million penalty each to serve as a deterrent."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Notorious For Clamping down On Buhari’s Critics, DSS Unprofessionally Invites Another Journalist For Questioning
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Nigerians March Against Onnoghen In London
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech REPORTER'S DIARY: 'Who Did You Come To See?' — A Visit To The 'Racist' Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Shoot To Disperse Protesting Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM MURIC Backs Proscription of Shiite, Slams Christian Leaders For Shedding “Crocodile Tears”
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Catholic Church Suspends Father Mbaka Over Row With Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Loses Son
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic In Lagos As Hoodlums Unleash Mayhem
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 1,000 Gunmen Attack Niger Town, Kidnap Scores Of People
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Assemblies Of God Former General Superintendent Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Eight Things To Know About Late Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Dare
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Abia State University Students
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Son's Death Not Related To COVID-19 — Redeemed Christian Church
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Terrorists Moved Freely With Residents Of Yobe Community, Shared Pamphlets, Money
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You're Ignorant, Nnamdi Kanu Replies Governor Wike, Presidential Aide Over Anti-Biafra Comments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Why Father Mbaka Was Suspended By Enugu Catholic – Diocese Sources
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Catholic Church Leadership ‘Kidnapped’ Me, Planned To Shut Down My Ministry For One Month— Father Mbaka
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad